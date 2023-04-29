Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.26-15.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.34 billion. Baxter International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.85-$3.00 EPS.

Shares of BAX traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. 5,987,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332,091. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.13.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 6.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

