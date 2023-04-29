Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,112.0 days.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $135.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $136.12.
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
