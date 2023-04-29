Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the March 31st total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,112.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFF remained flat at $135.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $93.05 and a 1 year high of $136.12.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the Consumer and Tesa segments. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

