Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG) Insider Buys A$17,401.00 in Stock

Bell Financial Group Limited (ASX:BFG – Get Rating) insider Alastair Provan acquired 17,401 shares of Bell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$17,401.00 ($11,678.52).
Alastair Provan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 21st, Alastair Provan acquired 29,250 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$28,665.00 ($19,238.26).
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Alastair Provan acquired 500 shares of Bell Financial Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$490.00 ($328.86).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.
Bell Financial Group Limited provides online broking, investment, and financial advisory services to private, institutional, and corporate clients. It operates through four segments: Technology & Platforms, Products & Services, Retail, and Institutional. The company provides equities, futures, options and cash currency market, foreign exchange, corporate fee income, portfolio administration, margin lending, and deposit products and services, as well as super lending and cash management services.
