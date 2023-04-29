Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) Short Interest Down 86.4% in April

Benesse Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Benesse Price Performance

Shares of Benesse stock remained flat at $14.74 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 457. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64. Benesse has a 52-week low of $13.61 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Get Benesse alerts:

Benesse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Benesse Holdings, Inc operates as a a holding company which provides the overall group management strategy formulation and management oversight. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Education, Kids and Family, Nursing Care and Childcare, Berlitz, and Others. The Domestic Education segment operates correspondence education courses for elementary school to high school students and education business for schools and cram schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Benesse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benesse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.