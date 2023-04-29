BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS) Short Interest Update

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 146.5% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BioPlus Acquisition Stock Performance

BioPlus Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.47 during midday trading on Friday. 3,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. BioPlus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.48.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioPlus Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BioPlus Acquisition by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $342,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioPlus Acquisition Company Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.