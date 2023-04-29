BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 0.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 12.6 %

Shares of BJRI opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $765.67 million, a PE ratio of 191.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.92. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after buying an additional 202,372 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,127,000 after buying an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,278,000 after buying an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 850,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,074,000 after buying an additional 80,262 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.