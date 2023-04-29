BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of BlackRock worth $79,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total transaction of $294,941.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock valued at $29,723,221. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BLK opened at $671.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $690.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.