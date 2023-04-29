BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 753.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $948,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,293 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after purchasing an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in BlackRock by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,527,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.26, for a total value of $294,941.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $671.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $667.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.52 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

