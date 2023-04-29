BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up about 3.2% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 753.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,723,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $948,219,000 after buying an additional 1,521,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,424,000 after buying an additional 444,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $756.45.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.3 %

BlackRock stock traded up $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $671.20. The stock had a trading volume of 529,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,549. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $667.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

