Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 126.6% in April

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 907,600 shares, a growth of 126.6% from the March 31st total of 400,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 923,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIGZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. 787,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,722. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.31. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.00.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky bought 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after purchasing an additional 198,629 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

