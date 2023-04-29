Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Insider Sells $1,885,216.63 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $1,885,216.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,916,793.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Alyssa Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $2,080,599.78.

On Monday, April 3rd, Alyssa Henry sold 5,507 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $368,969.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $2,022,138.68.

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $2,340,905.52.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,232,290.95.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,378,443.70.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $2,247,367.76.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $2,545,827.06.

NYSE SQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.79. 11,596,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,072,751. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $110.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 2.35.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

