Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stock Position Decreased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Block by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Block by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 226,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $2,545,827.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,640,507.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $1,738,987.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,880 shares of company stock worth $24,147,535 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQ. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

SQ opened at $60.79 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $110.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

