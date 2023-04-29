Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) dropped 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 3,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 107,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$27.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.33 and a beta of -0.05.
Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.
