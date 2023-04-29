BlueArk (BRK) Price Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last week, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the dollar. One BlueArk token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,296.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.47 or 0.00407798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00116461 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00026635 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002586 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.