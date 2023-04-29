BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One BlueArk token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BlueArk has traded 0% higher against the dollar. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,221.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $119.87 or 0.00410210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00116864 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00040047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000918 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002575 BTC.

BlueArk Profile

BlueArk (CRYPTO:BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official website is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

