BMO Capital Markets Cuts OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target to $45.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on OneMain from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on OneMain from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.15.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 26.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneMain will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OneMain by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

