BMO Capital Markets Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.97.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 74.86% and a net margin of 18.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.