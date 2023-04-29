BMO Capital Markets Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $275.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $286.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $268.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $281.97.
Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $164.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.54. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $128.67 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.45.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy Company Profile
Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.
