BMO Capital Markets Trims TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Target Price to $18.00

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered TrueBlue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on TrueBlue from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday.

TrueBlue Price Performance

TBI stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueBlue

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 2.19%. The firm had revenue of $465.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in TrueBlue by 5.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in TrueBlue by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 25,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

