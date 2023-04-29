BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:LEO)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Trading Up 0.2 %

LEO stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEO. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 225,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 112,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

