boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $12.98 on Friday. boohoo group has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

BHOOY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 35 ($0.44) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Peel Hunt upgraded boohoo group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 36 ($0.45) to GBX 50 ($0.62) in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut boohoo group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

