Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 185,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $11,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 35.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 878,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,381,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 191.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after acquiring an additional 214,704 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 88.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,919,000 after purchasing an additional 199,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 103.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 309,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 157,669 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 56,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $4,604,436.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $72.47 on Friday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.24.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

