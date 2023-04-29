BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 256,634 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of BorgWarner worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total value of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,991.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.