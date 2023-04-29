BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 256,634 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.49% of BorgWarner worth $46,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.
Insider Transactions at BorgWarner
BorgWarner Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE BWA opened at $48.13 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average of $43.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.
BorgWarner Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 17.00%.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Featured Stories
