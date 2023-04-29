Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.91. Boston Beer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Boston Beer from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE SAM traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $317.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,455. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.11. Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.12%. Boston Beer’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

