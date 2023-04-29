Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ BWBBP opened at $17.39 on Friday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $62,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,218,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,270,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

