Brio Consultants LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 207.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter.

IGF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.97. 477,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,832. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

