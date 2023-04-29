Brio Consultants LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 8,629,980 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

