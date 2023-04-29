Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $73.62. 16,936,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,087,088. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

