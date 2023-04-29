Brio Consultants LLC Sells 2,407 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,363,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 253.3% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,539,000 after acquiring an additional 68,950 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

GSST traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,123 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.72.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

