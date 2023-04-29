Brio Consultants LLC Sells 385 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.56. The stock had a trading volume of 59,712,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $334.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

