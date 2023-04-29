Brio Consultants LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. 43,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,216. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

