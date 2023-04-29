Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $626.50. 1,618,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $621.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.61.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.93%.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total value of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.21.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

