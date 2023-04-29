Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Performance
Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
