Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Broadway Financial stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $65.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.08. Broadway Financial has a 52 week low of $0.83 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $9.33 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadway Financial

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadway Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Broadway Financial by 22.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Broadway Financial by 94.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Broadway Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,436,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 50,593 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.