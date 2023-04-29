Brokerages Set Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target at $35.63

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.24 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,561,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,932,000 after purchasing an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 276,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.6% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 336,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 95,319 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 37.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

