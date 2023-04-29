Brokerages Set Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $6.52 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 388,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

