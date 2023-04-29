Brokerages Set Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target at $18.33

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on FHTX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Foghorn Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $6.52 on Friday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $18.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $272.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.15.
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
