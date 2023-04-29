Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Target Price at GBX 1,587.20

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506 ($18.81).

PSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.24) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,600 ($19.98) to GBX 1,400 ($17.48) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.35) to GBX 1,396 ($17.43) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.31), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($66,927.01). Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Stock Up 2.5 %

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

LON:PSN opened at GBX 1,314 ($16.41) on Friday. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.42). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,276.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,304.46. The firm has a market cap of £4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 756.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60 ($0.75) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

About Persimmon

(Get Rating)

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.