Brokers Issue Forecasts for USANA Health Sciences, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:USNA)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for USANA Health Sciences in a report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for USANA Health Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:USNA opened at $66.37 on Thursday. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.77.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Guest sold 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $318,614.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,088.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $230,068.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,762.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,731. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 318.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. It operates under the following segments: USANA Nutritionals, USANA Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The firm’s brands include Procosa and MagneCal D. The company was founded by Myron W.

