Brokers Offer Predictions for SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.70.

NYSE:SITE opened at $147.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $97.36 and a 1-year high of $165.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

