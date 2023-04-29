Brookmont Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brookmont Capital Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 1.9% of Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 10,602,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,986,738. The stock has a market cap of $173.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Stories

