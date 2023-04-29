Brookmont Capital Management Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brookmont Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,322,814,000 after buying an additional 6,110,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after purchasing an additional 176,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after purchasing an additional 506,132 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,093,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,029,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,162,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,739,000 after purchasing an additional 414,469 shares during the last quarter.

IJR traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. 1,933,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,056,219. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.81. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

