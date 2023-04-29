Brookmont Capital Management Takes Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.11.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $113.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,635,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,886,621. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

