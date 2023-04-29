Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.5 %

Brunswick stock opened at $84.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $61.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,542. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Brunswick by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Brunswick by 200.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 493.0% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth $154,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

