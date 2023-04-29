Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.98 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.50-$11.00 EPS.

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of BC stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,151. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Brunswick from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,922.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,234 shares of company stock worth $1,167,542 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Brunswick by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,749,000 after buying an additional 478,329 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,428,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 99.0% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 219,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after buying an additional 109,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Brunswick by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,142,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,432,000 after buying an additional 84,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.