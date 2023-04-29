Burney Co. Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Burney Co. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBA Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $189.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.33 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $190.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.84%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

