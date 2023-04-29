Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BFST)

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. Business First Bancshares has a payout ratio of 21.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Business First Bancshares to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Shares of BFST stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Business First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BFST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $64.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. Research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BFST has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Business First Bancshares from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Business First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Business First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 769,933 shares in the company, valued at $16,630,552.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Business First Bancshares by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 325.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. 30.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. It also offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

