Cable Hill Partners LLC Invests $231,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,918 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after acquiring an additional 128,126 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $600,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $50,616.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,648 shares of company stock worth $12,518,517 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $238.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $618.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $241.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on META. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.20.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.