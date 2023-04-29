Cable Hill Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,351 Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,804 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Minerals Technologies by 1,241.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTX opened at $59.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.73 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTX shares. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerals Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

