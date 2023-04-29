Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $213.36 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $209.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.35. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $217.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.41, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,919,241.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $5,475,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,919,241.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

