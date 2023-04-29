Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS opened at $209.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $217.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $46,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,945,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

See Also

