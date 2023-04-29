Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Down 78.4% in April

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,019. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 19.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 15.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is 15.76.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

