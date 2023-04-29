Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) were down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.40) and last traded at GBX 113 ($1.41). Approximately 30,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 164,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.42).

Calnex Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 148.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.71 million, a PE ratio of 1,841.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Get Calnex Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Graeme Bissett acquired 9,100 shares of Calnex Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 112 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £10,192 ($12,728.86). Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Calnex Solutions Company Profile

Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

Recommended Stories

